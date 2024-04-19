Boil water notice issued for Harbor Point in Trinity County

A boil water notice was issued for residents in a Trinity County neighborhood on Friday.

Texas Water Utilities issued a "Boil Water Notice" for customers in the Harbor Point water system affecting 356 customers.

During a boil water notice, all water should be boiled and called before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail."

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.