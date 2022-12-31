Expand / Collapse search

New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe

HOUSTON - There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!

It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.

Here's the recipe, so you can get down in the kitchen to bring in some luck and good food!

Ingredients: 

2 pounds of cut-up andouille or smoked sausages 

4 cut-up medium onions 

1 stalk of celery cut-up

Chopped onions and celery, can be substituted with a 24-ounce bag of frozen seasoning blend 

2 pods of garlic (minced)

4 cans of black-eyed peas

1 to 2 jalapeños sliced 

2 cans of Rotel tomatoes 

3 bay leaves 

1 teaspoon of salt 

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper 

1 teaspoon of black pepper 

4 to 5 cups of cooked white rice

2 tablespoons of butter or cooking oil

Directions

  1. Melt butter or cooking oil in a pot and allow it to get warm.
  2. Then add sausages until they are brown. Then add chopped seasonings or substitute with a bag of seasoning blend.
  3. Add Rotel tomatoes with garlic and sauté for 10 to 15 minutes.
  4. Now add black-eyed peas, bay leaves, and jalapeños and simmer for 30 minutes.
  5. Now add cooked rice and let cook on low to medium heat for another 10 minutes.
  6. Remove the bay leaves before serving and enjoy! 