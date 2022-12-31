New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe

There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!

It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.

Here's the recipe, so you can get down in the kitchen to bring in some luck and good food!

RELATED: New Year's: History of lucky food traditions including tamales, pork and sauerkraut

Ingredients:

2 pounds of cut-up andouille or smoked sausages

4 cut-up medium onions

1 stalk of celery cut-up

Chopped onions and celery, can be substituted with a 24-ounce bag of frozen seasoning blend

2 pods of garlic (minced)

4 cans of black-eyed peas

1 to 2 jalapeños sliced

2 cans of Rotel tomatoes

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of black pepper

4 to 5 cups of cooked white rice

2 tablespoons of butter or cooking oil

Directions