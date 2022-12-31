New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe
HOUSTON - There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!
It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.
Here's the recipe, so you can get down in the kitchen to bring in some luck and good food!
RELATED: New Year's: History of lucky food traditions including tamales, pork and sauerkraut
Ingredients:
2 pounds of cut-up andouille or smoked sausages
4 cut-up medium onions
1 stalk of celery cut-up
Chopped onions and celery, can be substituted with a 24-ounce bag of frozen seasoning blend
2 pods of garlic (minced)
4 cans of black-eyed peas
1 to 2 jalapeños sliced
2 cans of Rotel tomatoes
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon of black pepper
4 to 5 cups of cooked white rice
2 tablespoons of butter or cooking oil
Directions
- Melt butter or cooking oil in a pot and allow it to get warm.
- Then add sausages until they are brown. Then add chopped seasonings or substitute with a bag of seasoning blend.
- Add Rotel tomatoes with garlic and sauté for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Now add black-eyed peas, bay leaves, and jalapeños and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Now add cooked rice and let cook on low to medium heat for another 10 minutes.
- Remove the bay leaves before serving and enjoy!