Beryl recovery: Houston-area school closures for Wednesday

Beryl blew through the greater Houston area on Monday, leaving millions without power, several high water locations, and a path of deadly destruction.

THE LATEST: Beryl leaves debris, flooded roads, power outages across Houston

Due to the damage in the storm's aftermath, school districts are canceling classes on Wednesday.

Here is a list of school closures for Wednesday, July 10, due to the storm:

Crosby ISD

Due to continued power outages, Crosby ISD will remain closed for the remainder of the week (Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11). All student and athletic activities are canceled. We will plan to resume normal operations on Monday, July 15.

Fort Bend ISD

Due to continued power outages and sustained damage to FBISD facilities from Hurricane Beryl, all summer school classes, camps, activities, and district operations will be closed Wednesday, July 10th and Thursday, July 11. Any additional updates will be posted on the district's website and social media pages.

Galena Park ISD

We hope this message finds you and your family well and that you are recovering from the storm. Due to the number of homes and district facilities without power, Galena Park ISD campuses and district offices will remain closed on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. All students and employees should remain at home. Maintenance workers, grounds workers, and custodians should contact their supervisors. We encourage everyone to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when traveling. We will continue monitoring the conditions in our school community to determine if further schedule changes or cancelations are needed. Any updates will be communicated through the Galena Park ISD webpage, Blackboard Parentlink, Facebook, X, Instagram, and local media partners.

San Jacinto College

Due to the ongoing impacts to our region from Hurricane Beryl, San Jacinto College will remain closed on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, for all classes, operations and activities.Most San Jacinto College campuses remain without power. College Administration and the Office of Emergency Management continue to closely monitor recovery efforts across the region, including power restoration. An update for Thursday will be sent on Wednesday afternoon.

Spring Branch ISD

Due to the ongoing power outages and other issues facing our region following Hurricane Beryl, Spring Branch ISD will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. All summer school programs are canceled and all facilities and offices remain closed. Essential staff and central office staff will be notified by their supervisor.