Beryl recovery: 250 beds being placed at NRG Arena to support Houston EMS, hospital capacity needs

By
Published  July 9, 2024 8:43pm CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As the recovery continues across the Houston area due to Hurricane Beryl, the State of Texas is deploying additional resources to support Houston's EMS and hospital capacity needs. 

In a news release on Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state is deploying 25 ambulances and a 250 bed medical shelter to support additional needs. 

The medical shelter will be located at NRG Arena. 

The move comes after Acting Governor Dan Patrick requested a federal disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That request was approved by President Joe Biden. 

The Major Disaster Declaration allows for reimbursement for up to 75 percent of costs associated with expenses for debris management and emergency protective measures. The State of Texas may make additional requests as damage assessments are completed.