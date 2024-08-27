BCN Taste and Tradition offers diners authentic Spanish cuisine without the cost of airfare

In case you didn't know, BCN is the airport code for Barcelona, Spain. Here in Houston, it's an authentic Spanish restaurant nestled in a Montrose neighborhood near the University of St. Thomas.

On this episode of Foodies and Friends, Katie Stone talks with both the general manager Paco Calza about the restaurant and Chef Louis Roger about the specific dishes they are offering for Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brunch 2nd course

Open Monday - Thursday 5p -8:30p, Friday 5p -9:30p and Saturday 11:30a - 2p Brunch and 5p-9:30p for dinner

4210 Roseland Street (just north of Richmond)

(832) 834-3411

Reservations are recommended.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Free-range sunny side up eggs with potatoes, chistorra sausage, and cured Spanish Ibérico ham

In addition to the fixed-price items on the HRW menu, BCN has a few added-cost items that Katie features in this Foodies and Friends "Extra Serving"

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 ends September 2nd!

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here

Watch more Foodies & Friends by clicking here

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.