A Baytown man is facing multiple charges after being accused of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Justin Belton is accused of having cut the legs or paw off of six live puppies.

Justin Belton

Officials said when officers executed a warrant on his home, they located what appeared to be the deceased mother dog of the puppies and several other dogs being kept in unsanitary and confined conditions.

Court documents said he's charged with a total of four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

His total bond is set at $48,000.