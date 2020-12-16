Babies in Texas Children's Hospital NICU get festive in holiday photos

article

Texas Children’s Hospital is helping to make the holiday season festive for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital shared adorable photos of the little ones taking holiday photos.

Due to the pandemic, Santa Claus was unable to make his annual visit.

Photo Credit: Paul V. Kuntz for Texas Children’s Hospital

The Child Life Department at Texas Children’s Hospital ensured parents could still have festive photos taken of their infants who are hospitalized.

Photo Credit: Paul V. Kuntz for Texas Children’s Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital says the photo opportunities promote normalization and help to create positive experiences for NICU caregivers, even while their babies cannot be at home for their first holiday season.