The Harris County Medical Examiner (M.E) has released 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham's cause of death, saying she died of Homicidal Violence.

Mourners are covering the Polk County community in a sea of purple, Cunningham's favorite color, particularly at the Trinity River where the 11-year-old's body was found in the water on Tuesday.

We know now, according to Harris County M.E., Cunningham was killed by homicidal violence, including blunt head trauma. The manner of death is homicide.

"I'm truly blessed to have given birth to such an amazing little girl," says Audrii's mom, Cassie Matthews.

RELATED: Audrii Cunningham autopsy reveals cause of death

Even as the 11-year-old's mother tries to grieve the loss of her little girl, we caught up with her at a sunset candlelight vigil.

"Hopefully, with all of our candles together it'll be bright enough that maybe she can see it," Matthews told the crowd. It isn't easy to understand how a little girl could be taken away so tragically.

"Not only did we lose a child who was on the cusp of living her life and great opportunities ahead of her, her life was cut short way too soon, but the way in which we lost her," says Livingston ISD Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins while choking back tears.

Cunningham's superintendent says there have been a lot of tears and hugs in the hallways at Creekside Elementary where the young girl was in 5th grade. She's attended school there since Kindergarten.

Livingston ISD has now formed a scholarship in Cunningham's name and in her honor.

"With a kid like Audrii, we feel like school was her safe place, and she loved school, so it's very befitting that we would have a scholarship that would live on and help other students in their education," adds Dr. Hawkins.

The 11-year-old was reported missing last week Thursday after investigators say a family friend, 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal, was supposed to take her to the school bus stop but never did.

A woman who used to be McDougal's neighbor told police it was late Wednesday when McDougal asked if she wanted to buy his SUV. Detectives say certain evidence was seen in that vehicle before being found at the crime scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

McDougal is now charged with Audrii's murder.

"One of my favorite shows is the Andy Griffith Show. I grew up watching that. This isn't Mayberry anymore, and so we have to change the way we think about protecting children in today's world. Evil is in our community, and it doesn't matter what community it is," says Dr. Hawkins. "All over our broken world right now, this is a call to arms for us to be more vigilant and more aware of our surroundings and more protective of our kids."

Counselors are now available in Livingston ISD schools for students and staff.

The amount of the Audrii Cunningham Scholarship will be contingent upon donations.