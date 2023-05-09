A Houston man was arrested for Attempted Kidnapping after a police report says he attempted to kidnap a child near Minute Maid Park.

According to police, on Saturday, May 6, Devin Neal attempted to grab a one-year-old out of a wagon he was being pulled in by his father. The father says that his one-year-old and three-year-old were both in the wagon.

He says Neal punched him with a closed fist in an attempt to take the one-year-old child.

The father says Neal approached them from behind while they were walking down the sidewalk at 1800 Congress Street in Downtown Houston. He was able to fight Neal off and get the child out of the area.

Neal is being held in Harris County jail. He has a long list of previous arrests over the years. His bond hasn't been set.