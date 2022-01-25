As tensions continue to rise in Russia-Ukraine conflict, concerns of U.S. involvement raised

Tensions are running high between Russia and Ukraine, and its effects could be felt here in the U.S.

President Biden pulling out all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which happened nearly six months ago, might have a rippling effect to what’s happening now in Eastern Europe.

RELATED: U.S. embassy families in Ukraine ordered to leave country as war fears mount

A question to consider: Is the U.S. a reliable ally?

"Would we help out their folks? Eventually we may need some other folks to help us out, too. For instance, China and Asia and what not. If we are not going to stand up for friends in Europe, can we expect our friends in Asia to stand up against us with the Chinese? Which is the bigger threat than Russia," said Dr. Richard Sindelar, Assistant Professor of International Studies at University of St. Thomas.

Dr. Sindelar is also an attorney and former diplomat with the Foreign Service, and new director of the Center for International Studies (CIS) at the University of St. Thomas.

"The more severe consequence is not necessarily Ukraine. China is watching this and China will see this weakness and take a more aggressive stance, wipe Taiwan off the map and become very aggressive in the Pacific," said Bob Price with Breitbart Texas on Greg Groogan’s political show ‘What’s Your Point?’

Gas prices are another concern.

We do know that the U.S. relies heavily on shipments of Russian crude oil to the U.S.

MORE: Russia seeking to replace Ukraine government with pro-Moscow group, Britain says

MORE: Russia denies British claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

In 2021, the U.S. averaged 202,000 barrels per day, which is the highest in 11 years. The U.S. is now importing high volumes from Russia than our key ally Saudi Arabia, according to data from U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"I think Putin knows that we generally go towards sanctions, sanctions meaning oil and gas. A third of their economy is in oil and gas. He understands that if we try to put sanctions, it will only drive the oil prices up, making gas prices higher in America during an election year. Putin is trying to play hard ball," said Mustafa Tameez, a democratic consultant.

Wall Street is also reporting its worst week since the start of the pandemic.

Investors are looking at what’s happening overseas, and if it escalates, could shock the energy market.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE POLITICAL NEWS