HISD Board meets for last time before TEA takeover, Westbury High fights for band director's job

Thursday marked the last regular scheduled agenda meeting for the current Superintendent and Board of Trustees of the Houston Independent School District. In addition to the scheduled items up for discussion, House and Trustee members gave their final comments at the end of the meeting. The Texas Education Agency, a state-run office, is taking over the district on June 1.

"I have truly enjoyed the job for the past 22 months," says House. "I've had the honor of witnessing the incredible work in the classrooms. As I prepare to leave this position, I want to thank the community."

One school community showed up in large numbers advocating for their band director's job. Students, parents, and supporters from Westbury High School asked the board if they could help to get longtime educator Reginald Washington reinstated. Many students and their parents tell FOX 26 that Washington will be replaced for the upcoming school year.

HISD: Houston ISD takeover: TEA fields dozens of questions from board of trustees

"We've been sending emails to the principal and administration since May 3, and we have heard nothing," says band parent Veronica Hunter-Johnson.

"I'm a part of PTO. None of this information has been given out. I'm just curious why the principal doesn't want to speak with us?"

When asked about the matter, HISD's press office told Fox 26 they would not be commenting on it due to a "personnel matter." Superintendent House echoed that statement during Thursday night's meeting.

The Westbury High School Band is an award-winning group led by Washington since 2006. Students who addressed the board say the band director makes them strive for excellence, both musically and academically.

"He has done a lot, and he has helped a lot of students, and to remove him from this program is very disrespectful," says Senior band student Braylen Tillman.

Although the approval of changes to personnel in the district was on the agenda for a board vote Thursday - Washington's position was not a part of that item, according to District 9 Trustee Myrna Guidry.

Westbury parents are hoping the teacher would be granted a grievance hearing with the current board before the end of the month.

DOWNLOAD FOX 26 APP

District 6 Trustee Kendall Baker also gave his condolences to the family of the late community advocate Gerry Monroe. Monroe, widely known for being vocal for students and schools in HISD, died Apr. 30. He was 55 years old.

"We didn't always agree on everything, but he pushed me to run my race and I won."

Trustee member Elizabeth Santos encouraged the public to continue to fight for their children's education, even after the takeover begins. "They have pushed our backs to the wall, but they have not seen the full power of our communities," says Santos as she held back tears. "We have no choice now but to show it to them. We are the community, we make up the heart of our schools. We are the heartbeat. We will never stop being HISD."