Arrest made in death of Harris Co. Constable deputy, wounding two other officers

It's been nearly two months since Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed and two fellow officers were wounded. However, on Saturday, officials said a man, believed to be the shooter, has been arrested.

Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Kareem was gunned down during an ambush on the city's north side while working security with two other deputies: Darrell Garrett and Juqaim Barthen.

The three constable deputies were working extra jobs at 45 Bar and Lounge on the North Freeway when a witness told them of a possible robbery. All three officers then tried to intervene in the alleged robbery when they were ambushed and shot from behind by a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle.

The shooter escaped by the time backup arrived, but a lengthy search was underway with a reward of up to $75,000. And on Saturday, officials said the search appears to have concluded.

The alleged shooter's name has not been released yet but according to the Houston Police Department, their officers along with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified shooter was found and taken into custody.

No other information was provided, as of this writing, but officials are expected to release more details Monday.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.