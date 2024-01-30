Arrest made following vandalism of Houston Police patrol car at unsanctioned event

A video capturing several individuals jumping on top of a Houston Police Department patrol car during a public, non-permitted event has recently gone viral.

HPD arrested 20-year-old Eddarriuss Gene Godfrey Tuesday in connection with the incident. He's facing criminal mischief charges.

SUGGESTED: Texas City crime: Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal road rage shooting

The incident unfolded over the weekend at an unsanctioned gathering, prompting one officer to respond to a disturbance call on Homestead Road. The responding officer called for backup as the situation escalated.

"You're paying for that patrol car. That city resources, your tax dollars are going to that police car," says Police Union President Doug Griffith.

According to official documents, the patrol car sustained costly damage during the incident at a cost of at least $2,500.

Frustrated residents expressed their concerns at Tuesday's city council meeting, calling for ordinances regulating large public, unsanctioned gatherings.

MORE HOUSTON CRIME:Houston Crime: Gunshots fired outside Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s home

"They took over a major thoroughfare which impeded the flow of traffic...and what couldn't get through spilled over into our neighborhood," says Fred Woods. "There are better uses of our officers' time."

In response to community concerns, Council Member Abbie Kamin highlighted an existing ordinance from the last council term that required entities organizing block parties or trail rides to obtain permits. However, enforcement issues were acknowledged, indicating a need for improvement.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner addressed the incident during a Safe Streets press conference, urging event organizers and property owners to be more responsible. Finner also hinted at the possibility of sending bills to those responsible for the havoc caused by unsanctioned events.

HPD is actively searching for additional suspects connected to the patrol car vandalism case.