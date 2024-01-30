Officials from Commissioner Adrian Garcia's office reported that on Friday, Jan. 26, a driver fired several shots into the air near Garcia's home.

In response to the shooting, Commissioner Garcia has swiftly taken action, assigning a deputy to monitor his street for 12 hours and increasing patrols in the neighborhood to bolster security.

Investigators have determined that neither Commissioner Garcia nor his family were targets during the shooting. No bullet holes were found in nearby houses, supporting the theory that the gunfire was not directed at specific individuals.

Harris County officials stress the dangers of gunfire during various holidays, such as New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July, but note that reckless shooting occurs year-round.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has issued the following statement:

"As a lifelong police officer, I know all too well how dangerous randomly shooting guns into the air can be. Celebrating with gunfire isn’t just reckless, it’s stupid. This is not the first time a gun has been fired in this manner in an area close to my home, and frankly, I’m tired of it. This is why I have funded a pilot project on testing gunshot detection technology as an effort to prevent these dangerous acts from taking place in the east Aldine area. I will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to look for ways to stop these dumb acts from happening in any neighborhood."