Army analyst's family found dead in possible murder-suicide in San Antonio

The U.S. Army said the soldier who was found dead with his family in an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home was an intelligence analyst.

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless along with his wife and four children were found dead Thursday after police went to check on the family in response to a welfare call.

RELATED: Family of 6 found dead in SUV at home in San Antonio, police say

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, but it's too early to confirm.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Harless was assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE