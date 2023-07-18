Houston Fire Department is investigating an apartment complex fire in southwest Houston Monday night. The fire broke out at the Westbury Reserve Apartments around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, HPD responders found flames spilling from the window and door of a second-story apartment within one of the buildings of the apartment complex.

HFD contained the fire before spreading to other units. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say tenants who live in the building self-evaluated. At least four units within the impacted building may have received smoke and water damage.

In response, HFD notified Red Cross about the fire to assist those affected.

Witnesses at the scene have suggested that the fire may have been intentionally set.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Houston arson investigators.





