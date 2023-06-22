Flames raged through a residential complex in North Houston's Greenspoint neighborhood Wednesday night, engulfing 16 apartments.

At roughly 9:47 p.m., the Houston Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a spreading fire in an apartment building at Siena Courtyards on Northborough Drive.

Firefighters saw flames on the first two floors when they arrived at the scene, according to HPD.

Houston Fire Department was able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring apartments.

The blaze erupted amidst reports of heavy lightning in the area, forcing residents to scramble for safety.

Displaced resident Robert Williams recounted how people evacuated the premises amid the chaos.

"People coming down, rushing saying fire, fire, get out, we were trying to grab as much stuff as we could," Williams said.

Williams said he was unable to grab his clothes, as well as important documents, and they were destroyed in the fire.

According to firefighters, they searched the building, and all residents did evacuate before their units went up in flames.

EMS crews treated two citizens at the scene and a firefighter who needed no further treatment. Red Cross was called in to assist displaced residents.

As of Thursday morning, power remained out to nearly 200 of the apartment units within the complex.

While reports indicated a significant presence of lightning in the area, no eyewitness accounts of the building being struck have surfaced thus far.

An investigation into the fire's cause is underway, according to authorities.