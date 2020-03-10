Another presumptive case of COVID-19 in Harris Co., leads officials to ask flight passengers to self-isolate

Harris County Public Health is reporting an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Harris County.

This is the fifth case of COVID-19 and the third presumptive positive within Harris County, outside the City of Houston, and the 14th case in the greater metropolitan area.

The patient was temporarily living abroad in Italy and upon returning contacted her healthcare provider. She exhibited mild flu-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19.

She is a woman, between 20-30 years old, from the Southwest quadrant of Harris County. She doesn't need hospitalization, so she under quarantine at home.

HCPH epidemiologists will continue to monitor the patient while she is under quarantine. They are also investigating individuals who she interacted with to see if they are at risk and need to be tested.

For that reason, HCPH is asking for those passengers who sat in Business/First class on the following flights to self-isolate. They should also contact their healthcare provider (call before going) and their local health department for additional guidance.



• Flight #1: Lufthansa (LH309)

Florence to Frankfurt

March 3rd, 10:05 a.m.-11:45 a.m.



• Flight #2: United Airlines (UA47)

Frankfurt to Houston

March 3rd, 1:50 p.m.-6:10 p.m.

Again, this applies only to those who were sitting in the Business/First class of the above flights.

Also on Tuesday, Montgomery County officials reported the county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a patient being treated at a local hospital.