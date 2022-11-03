article

An investigation is underway after officials received reports of animal cruelty in Harris County.

Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct 1 tweeted their Animal Cruelty Division worked with the Houston SPCA to recover neglected animals. The officials responded to a home in northeast Harris County after reports of an abandoned dog with a litter of puppies.

Investigators say they found three severely thin dogs and three underweight younger dogs.

(Photo Courtesy of Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 via Twitter)

The condition of eight dogs, 16 puppies, and four fowls led investigators to remove the animals from the home for immediate medical care.

Constable Rosen says the investigation is currently ongoing and charges are pending.