AMBER ALERT issued for 5 children reported missing out of Cypress

Officials need your help finding five children reported missing in the Cypress area.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, five children were last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Marino Alto Ln. in far northwest Harris County. The children were identified as: Nicholas Menina, 7, Zayden Menina, 10, Jovion Menina, 12, Javier Menina, 12, Jarod Menina, 14.

It is also believed, officials said, that the boys are with their 18-year-old brother, Jamerian Robinson, his mother and stepfather. In the press release, officials identified the stepfather as Jova Terrell, 27, and the stepmother as Zaikiya Duncan, 40, as possible suspects.

Authorities did not share details on what the boys looked like, as of this writing, but believe they might be in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plates that read 234EUF.

If you have any information on the missing children, you're encouraged to call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office at 281-463-6666.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.