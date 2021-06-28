Amazon to open new League City delivery substation in early 2022

article

A new 180,000 square foot delivery substation is coming to League City, according to officials with Amazon.



In a release, the new delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Galveston County.



"We are extremely excited about Amazon coming to League City," said League City Mayor Pat Hallisey in a news release. "Not only will it bring jobs, but it will benefit a large majority of our residents, as well as those in neighboring cities, who regularly shop on Amazon."



Amazon expects the site located at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd to open in early 2022.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/ for more information on job postings and to apply online.



"We’re excited to continue our investment in South Texas with a new delivery station in League City to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and great pay, benefits, and a safe work environment for the talented local workforce," said Daniel Martin, Amazon spokesperson.

