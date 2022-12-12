Amazon offers 'Amazon Access' to help low-income shoppers save money

Amazon has launched a program called Amazon Access to help lower-income shoppers save money.

Amazon Access is a hub on Amazon.com with information to help shoppers in several ways.

First, SNAP EBT food benefit recipients can order groceries online and pay with their SNAP benefits.

Shoppers can also sign up for "Subscribe and Save," which automatically orders items they buy every month at discounted prices.

Shoppers can also use layaway, for holiday gifts and shopping year-round, on designated online items. Unlike Buy Now, Pay Later financing, which uses a soft credit check, Amazon's layaway has no credit check.

"You have no credit check, no interest, no fees. You simply shop in our storefront and pay the rest over time, actually up to 8 weeks, to pay things off. Once it's paid off, it gets delivered right to your door," explained Nancy Dalton with Amazon Access.

Amazon Access also offers coupons for shoppers.

Shoppers who receive government assistance can also get Prime Access, which is an Amazon Prime membership for about $7 a month, or half the price, which offers free delivery on certain items, streaming, and other perks.

