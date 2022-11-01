Authorities in Brazoria County have confirmed a missing teacher with Alvin ISD has been found safe Tuesday afternoon.

Michelle Reynolds was first reported missing back on September 22 by her husband. However, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday she was found in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police.

The Sheriff's Office said in a press release Mrs. Reynolds was alive and "safely reunited with family."

No additional information was shared with investigators, "at the request of the family" was released, as of this writing.