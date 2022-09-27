Surveillance video has been recovered of a missing teacher from Alvin ISD after her car was found in New Orleans.

48-year-old Michelle Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin. She was reported missing Thursday. Her car was since discovered there in Louisiana and now surveillance video of her in New Orleans on Friday has surfaced.

The video from a New Orleans business is giving updated information about Alvin ISD teacher Reynolds after her family last saw her in the Houston area Thursday. "We did get surveillance of her actually parking her car on Saint Peters Street at 12:01 p.m. Friday afternoon and then kind of what direction she was walking. Saint Peters Street is pretty close to the Mississippi River," explains Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch.

Michelle Reynolds car parked outside a New Orleans business on Saint Peters Street.

Shortly after receiving word about the new video, Texas EquuSearch put a helicopter in the air, searching the banks of the Mississippi and the river itself for any sign of the missing mother. "We’re flying probably about 20 miles down the river, low flying. We’ve had a lot of success recovering victims with the helicopter," Miller explains.

Reynolds husband, Michael Reynolds, told me the New Orleans company gave him the surveillance video after his wife’s gray Lexus was found near there. The high school teacher is said to be perhaps not in her normal mental state.

Michelle Reynolds with her Lexus RX 300.

"We know that Michelle was confused. There’s some things that were going on," Miller says, and he adds "In the beginning we were wondering was she carjacked? Is something else happening? Until we got that surveillance and yes, she parked at 12:01 p.m., got out of her car, and started walking. So we know now that foul play did not happen from point A to point B. Hopefully, she’s confused, and she’s wandering around over there and somebody's going to see her, and we’re going to get her back safe. That’s certainly the goal".

Michelle Reynolds's purse, with her license and credit cards, and her cell phone were found inside her car.

Michael Reynolds says his kids are taking his wife’s disappearance extremely hard and all of them want her back home safely and soon.

If you have any information about where the missing teacher might be, contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-864-2392 or the New Orleans Police investigators at 504-821-2222.