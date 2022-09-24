article

The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time volunteers.

In a solemn Facebook post on Friday the Alvin Volunteer FD announced that Charles D. Krampota, a captain with the department passed away Friday in the line of duty. According to a press release, Krampota was responding to a structure fire on Susie Ln, where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

No residents were inside the home, but the fire was extinguished, and cleared the scene soon thereafter. A few hours later, officials said Krampota was found dead in his home.

Officials said Krampota served the fire department for more than 20 years and was also an employee of Alvin ISD, where he worked for more than 30 years.

"Charlie was an outstanding firefighter, and friend to so many," Chief Rex Klesel said in a statement. "One of the most dependable and hardworking individuals I have ever met. He will be sorely missed."

Burial and funeral arrangements were not released, as of this writing.