Brazoria police looking for missing Alvin ISD teacher

Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher.

48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22.

Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus RX 300 with the Texas license plate number RSV-2914. The car was located in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Michelle Reynolds with her Lexus RX 300.

No one has had contact with Reynolds, since Thursday afternoon. The school district has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been offering them assistance during this time.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is working with New Orleans Police Department on this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on Reynolds's whereabouts, please contact the BCSO at 979-864-2392 in reference to case number 2209-0540.