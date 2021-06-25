Almost 100 dogs, cats bused to Minnesota leaving behind scary future in a shelter or on Houston’s streets

"We can’t ignore these animals," said Tama Lundquist co-president of Houston PetSet.

"You look at one of these animals, that’s a heartbeat, that’s a life."

91 dogs and cats facing possible euthanasia are out of Harris County’s animal shelter and headed on a bus trip to Minnesota.

"These are animals that would otherwise be on Houston’s streets or euthanized," Lundquist said. "These animals go up to Minnesota where they find loving homes."

While there’s not enough pets to go around up north, Houston has battled a stray animal problem for decades.

"Houston has hundreds of thousands of strays on our streets, so we don’t have a shelter to actually accommodate all of these animals," said Lundquist. "The animals coming here today are from the shelter or rescue groups that really do the majority of the work getting these animals out of Houston."

In an only on Fox report Thursday night, we gave you a close up look at our city’s animal overpopulation problem.

Houston PetSet has been transporting strays from Houston to other states since 2017.

"It was necessary after Hurricane Harvey, we just never stopped," Lundquist said. "It’s too important to get these animals out of the Houston Harris County system and get them into homes where they’re going to find forever love and safety and care."

RedRover is a national Rescue Group that helps people and pets in crisis. The group helped during Hurricane Harvey. The non-profit paid for the $6,000 transport to Minnesota.

"We are doing this transport because of the on-going crisis of how many pets are on the streets," said Devon Krusko. "It’s a little bit different for us than last time with a natural disaster, but we’re excited to hopefully partner in the future as well."



