A close up look at a northeast side area called the 'Corridor of Cruelty'

The area of 59 North Crosstimbers and Jensen Drive is the area that dog rescuers call the ‘corridor of cruelty.’

"Historically this has been an area where we see a lot of neglect and abused dogs," said Tena Lundquist Faust, Co-President of Houston PetSet.

"There’s even more than ever."

"You know that they’re suffering, they’re not thriving, they’re not enjoying their lives," Co-President of Houston PetSet, Tama Lundquist said. "People are dying because they’re getting attacked by dogs. Children can’t get to school, people can’t get to the bus."

"We’re just completely astonished by what’s going on here. It’s like a third world country and it’s just a stones throw away from downtown," said Larissa Gavin with Lola’s Lucky Dog Rescue.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"It is overwhelming because we don’t have enough resources to care for all of these dogs," said Lundquist-Faust. "Right now, we are here with a pack of 6. Where do we take them, what do we do with them, how do we help them."

Jane Wesson Fornof has fed and rescued a huge amount of the stray pups.

"Over the last six years, I couldn’t count," she said. "It’s in the thousands."

"Red Rover is a national welfare organization and we focus on pets and people in crisis," said Devon Krusko who is with the non-profit.

She’s seeing Houston for the first time.

"It’s hard to see, it’s shocking especially coming from New England where we have a very different problem with pets and that we really don’t have enough to adopt out," she said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

While we were out shooting this report, a puppy was in the middle of the street.

"Another car didn’t even slow down and almost clipped her in the front and she kept coming towards us, and we went ahead and grabbed her," said Samantha Zimmer with Lola’s Lucky Dog Rescue. "She’s just covered in fleas."

Advertisement

"We need our city and county leaders and stakeholders to be serious about this problem, because it’s getting worse," Lundquist said.

