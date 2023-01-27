The third day of testimony in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial began at 9:30 a.m. ET.

During the second day of the trial on Thursday, prosecutors played Alex Murdaugh's disturbing 911 calls after he allegedly shot his wife and son.

Sgt. Daniel Greene admitted on cross-examination that first responders to the double homicide did not wear protective gowns or booties to preserve evidence.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters also showed jurors the shotgun that Murdaugh had on him when Greene arrived on the night of the murders.

The second day of the testimony portion of Murdaugh's double murder trial wrapped up Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. after six witnesses took the stand.

Murdaugh has been indicted on murder charges of the shooting deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and youngest son Paul Murdaugh.

He faces up to life without parole and a minimum of 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Alex Murdaugh case is ‘the state’s to lose’: Attorney Lori Murray says

South Carolina Attorney Lori Murray told Fox News' "America Reports" Thursday that the double-murder trial is "the state’s to lose."

She made the remark after Sgt. Daniel Greene admitted on cross-examination with Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian that first responders to the double homicide did not wear protective gowns or booties to preserve evidence.

"Colleton County wasn’t prepared for anything like this at all. So they weren’t prepared for it... this crime scene is going to get contaminated anyway and I hope that the state will make that argument," she said. "It’s going to get contaminated just from the fact that it is outdoors."

"We don’t know now which footprints belong to the killer, which ones belong to the police department," she continued. "That is going to be what Dick Harpootlian hammers down on."

"I have said all along that this case is the state’s to lose," Murray also said. "There were some mistakes made – Dick Harpootlian you can bet is going to make sure he points out every single one of them and that‘s the first he has pointed out."

What crimes is Alex Murdaugh accused of?

Alex Murdaugh is accused of gunning down his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, on June 7, 2021, near the dog kennels on their sprawling 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina .

Prosecutors say he used a shotgun to blow off his son's head, which was "severed" from his body, according to court papers.

Maggie was shot with a semiautomatic rifle five times — including in the back of the head — and died about 30 yards from her son, according to police and court papers.

Prosecutors have suggested that the family patriarch murdered Paul and Maggie over mounting debts and fear that his decadeslong schemes to embezzle money from his clients would be exposed.

Murdaugh has denied involvement. He alleges that he found his wife and son's lifeless bodies at 10:06 p.m. when he placed a hysterical 911 call to police . He has one surviving son, Richard "Buster" Murdaugh.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report. Read More at foxnews.com.