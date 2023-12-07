After allegations of negligence leading to repeated sexual assaults on a 6-year-old student, Aldine Independent School District reportedly faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the assaults occurred over several months and were captured on video. The child's mother, Ms. Monroe, was reportedly notified by school officials, accompanied by a detective. She was informed that her child had been molested on the school bus for months. The assaults, which began in September, were captured on video, and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The legal action, filed on behalf of the minor, referenced as ZS, and his mother, Ms. Monroe, asserts that the school district failed to provide adequate protection and supervision. This resulted in severe emotional and physical harm to the young victim.

In response to the allegations, Aldine ISD released a statement emphasizing students' safety. The district acknowledged the ongoing investigation by Aldine ISD PD and district officials that began on February 1. It also acknowledged the charges against the accused student by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

However, the district stated they had not been served with a lawsuit related to transportation issues or incidents involving students as of Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

According to the lawsuit, Aldine ISD is accused of negligence, allowing a series of sexual assaults to occur against the minor while under the care of the school district. The legal complaint points to lapses in security protocols, inadequate supervision, and failure to protect an elementary school student.

The legal proceedings were initiated by attorneys B’Ivory LaMarr and S. Todd Yeary.

Community leaders have joined the call for transparency and accountability after these allegations. Dr. Candice Matthews, a community advocate, voiced her concerns, stating that children deserve a safe and nurturing environment for learning and growth.