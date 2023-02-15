A middle school student was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old on a school bus, officials say.

According to Harris County District Attorney's Office, an 11-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SUGGESTED: Houston mother robbed: Police search for suspect caught on video

Reports say an Aldine ISD parent was told by their child's school to arrive at the school immediately about an issue with their 6-year-old child.

When the mother arrives, officials say she was told by the principal and a detective how her child had been molested on the school bus for months and the assaults were caught on video. The mother was reportedly told the assaults went as far back as September 2022.

The victim is said to have been offered continuous therapy through the children's assessment center.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's office, Aldine ISD was working closely with the Chief of the Harris County District Attorney Juvenile division since the day after the allegation came forth.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Aldine ISD previously released this statement:

The safety of our students continues to be the top priority for Aldine ISD and we are committed to providing a safe environment in the classroom as well as when being transported to and from school. Campus leaders consistently work to monitor student behavior and communicate with parents to resolve concerns when incidents occur. An investigation by Aldine ISD PD and district officials immediately began on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 23 after district administration became aware that an incident occurred on a district bus involving two of our elementary-age students. CPS was notified. Once the investigation has concluded, appropriate action will be taken based on investigation findings. Because this is an active investigation, and due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we are unable to provide additional details to protect the privacy of student information.