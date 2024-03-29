Airbnb has removed two West Houston properties from their website following multiple FOX 26 reports on wild sex parties, violence, and drug use happening at the properties.

According to Airbnb, the properties were removed in accordance with the company's party ban policy. The party ban policy prohibits disruptive and unauthorized parties in Airbnb listings as well as so-called "party houses", and violations can result in suspension or removal from the platform.

As of now, the properties are still listed on other short-term rental platforms. We are reaching out to those other platforms to see if they also have plans to remove the properties, but we have yet to get a response.