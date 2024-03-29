Expand / Collapse search

Airbnb removes two Houston properties following reports of wild sex parties, violence, and drug use

By
Published  March 29, 2024 3:07pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Airbnb has removed two West Houston properties from their website following multiple FOX 26 reports on wild sex parties, violence, and drug use happening at the properties

Galleria condo owners decry short-term rental issues

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with neighborhood residents about what's going on.

According to Airbnb, the properties were removed in accordance with the company's party ban policy. The party ban policy prohibits disruptive and unauthorized parties in Airbnb listings as well as so-called "party houses", and violations can result in suspension or removal from the platform.

Airbnb renters at Houston condominium seen having sex on balcony

Residents in a small upscale townhouse condominium in the Galleria area say short-term leases have them witnessing sex parties and violence.

As of now, the properties are still listed on other short-term rental platforms. We are reaching out to those other platforms to see if they also have plans to remove the properties, but we have yet to get a response.