Residents in a small upscale townhouse condominium in the Galleria area say short-term leases have them witnessing sex parties and violence.

We met with seven residents Friday night about the ongoing issue. and they say it's all due to an AirBnB going out of control.

"If I can describe in one word what happened to the neighborhood, it's filth they bring filth to this established family neighborhood," said a resident we will call Bob.

These townhouses are on a street right off San Felipe.

The half-million dollar 3200-square foot homes offer a lot to like…except for come-and-go neighbors over the weekends.

"Individuals decided to engage in some adult activities right there, right in front of us, right in front of everybody," Bob said.

Residents say their driveways are routinely blocked by gun-toting pot smokers.

This resident who we'll call Jack fears complaining could get him killed.

He said even doing this is making me scared for me and my family and it shouldn't be so."

We asked Jack about his reaction to witnessing the sex act on the balcony.

"It was terrible," he said. "This was on a Monday morning. We could have had kids. There is an elementary school just 2 minutes away.