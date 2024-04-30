Expand / Collapse search

Harris County search: Authorities searching for missing boater after boat capsizes, another person rescued

By
Published  April 30, 2024 6:47pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is on the scene searching for a missing boater after a boat capsized. 

Details are limited, but we're told the incident occurred at the San Jacinto River Dam, near Eisenhower Park. 

Officials said the boat capsized and one person was rescued while a search is underway for another person. 

Capsized boat

No other details have been released by authorities. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 