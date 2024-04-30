Harris County search: Authorities searching for missing boater after boat capsizes, another person rescued

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is on the scene searching for a missing boater after a boat capsized.

Details are limited, but we're told the incident occurred at the San Jacinto River Dam, near Eisenhower Park.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said the boat capsized and one person was rescued while a search is underway for another person.

No other details have been released by authorities.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.