8-year-old girl was in the car when her mom was killed in 1 of 2 Houston murder-suicides

Two families are grieving after two different murder-suicides in Houston. The first one happened right in front of an 8-year-old girl who had to witness her mom’s murder.

"What we have is a tragedy," says HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien.

Parked in the Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus parking lot in Katy, Houston police investigators say around 2 p.m. Sunday, a man and woman were taking the woman’s 8-year-old daughter to see a doctor at the hospital. But instead of getting out of the car, detectives say, with the 8-year-old little girl right there in the vehicle, the man opened fire on the woman shooting her several times until she was dead. Then he shot and killed himself.

The 8-year-old was not shot in the murder-suicide.

"Loss of life is always hard, it’s actually a lot more difficult during the holidays. I can only imagine what the families are going through right now," Tien added.

A few hours later, at 7:30 p.m., siblings stopped by a North Houston apartment on Inverness Forest Boulevard to check on their 24-year-old sister when they couldn’t reach her or her husband. The door was locked, but through the window they could see her lying inside lifeless and bleeding.

"I was shocked to find out it was my neighbors. I would like to say to the family I do extend my deepest sympathy to you. I am praying for you all," says neighbor Lyvesha Ball.

Both husband and wife were found dead inside the apartment in a murder-suicide. They had been married six years. Harris County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating to see which one pulled the trigger.

"I’m just surprised. I didn’t even know that was going on. I would see them walking sometimes, and I would speak. This is just disturbing," says neighbor Sinclair Quitugua.