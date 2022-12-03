8-year-old allegedly shoots 5-year-old in north Houston, child in critical condition

article

A child is in critical condition at the hospital after another child shot him in north Houston, officials say.

Houston police responded to a shooting that happened inside a home in the 4900 block of Denmark Street around 12:20 p.m. Reports say an 8-year-old shot a 5-year-old.

Commander Jonathan Halliday with HPD says the father of the 5-year-old took them to LBJ Hospital and the child was then air-lifted to Memorial Hermann Medical Center in critical condition.

Sometime after the shooting, the 8-year-old reportedly received a laceration to his head, but officials are unsure how it happened. Halliday says he was taken to LBJ Hospital in stable condition.

There was at least one adult in the home reports say, but investigators are trying to determine exactly how many adults were there.

Halliday says there is no one in custody and no charges have been filed at this time.

Officials are currently investigating the incident to determine what happened.