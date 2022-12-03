14 arrested in Galveston after sting operation for solicitation of minors, prostitution

article

Fourteen were arrested after a sting operation was conducted in Galveston.

Galveston police along with Texas DPS, Galveston County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security made 14 arrests with 16 total charges after conducting an operation to target online solicitation of minors and solicitation of prostitution. Reports say two charges are still pending.

Officials say the 14 individuals arrested and charged are:

Charles Smith, 54, is charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. His bond was set to $80,000.

Brian Walker, 39, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution Bond. His bond was set to $2,000.

Adam Bryant, 43, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

Yooku Woode, 44, is a Dickinson resident and is charged with Solicitation of Pr

Lataron Green, 51, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

Robert Schmidt, 56, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $50,000.

Demetrius Calhoun, 43, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

James Niederle, 68, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

Keenan Thomas, 39, is charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. His bond was set to $250,000.

Damien Makhul, 24, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

Joseph Palm, 24, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution Bond. His bond was set to $2,000.

Gladden Walters, 63, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

Joseph Clark, 35, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

Carlos Gamboa, 47, is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set to $2,000.

No other information has been provided at this time.