Houston drivers, you'll have to find an alternate route for a while if you're planning on using I-610 to get to Southwest Freeway.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the I-610 West Loop northbound connector ramp to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound will be closed for the next three months as they continue construction.

Courtesy of 610 at 69 interchange project

The closure is part of the ongoing work for the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. The project aims to reduce congestion and improve efficiency and safety.

A detour is in place at this time, but TxDOT recommends drivers find alternate routes.