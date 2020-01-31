$5,000 reward for capture of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Houston

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Houston man to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

According to Texas DPS, Willie James Brumfield, 20, is wanted for trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.

Authorities say Brumfield’s absconded from his last known address in Houston in March 2018. He is said to frequent areas on the west side of Houston and areas in northeastern Fort Bend County. He also has ties to New Orleans.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a separate reward of $5,000 for information leading to the fugitive’s charging and/or arrest.

To be eligible for the reward from Texas Crime Stoppers, tipsters must submit information to authorities by calling the hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS, submitting a web tip through the DPS website, or submitting a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link under the "About" section.

All tipsters remain anonymous.

