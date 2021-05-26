39-year-old follows through on promise to late mother to graduate from Spring Woods High School

A 39-year-old Houston man is following through on his promise to his late mother to graduate high school.



When Christian Rosas' mother in Mexico passed away from colon cancer in 2003, he was so devastated that he dropped out of Spring Woods High School his senior year.

All he needed to graduate was pass a state writing test.

"My whole life stopped. I got a flight to Mexico to bury my mom and I tried to come back and I tried to finish high school but it was so hard. I didn’t have the mindset to finish my high school," Rosas said.

"But it was a mistake because there was only one thing that was missing," Rosas continued.

18 years later, Rosas went back to finish what he started.

On Wednesday night, Rosas crossed the stage at Tully Stadium to receive his diploma, just as he promised his late mother he would.

Rosas has been working as a DJ for the nearly two decades.

After becoming a father to three young daughters, Rosas says he wanted to set a better example and stress the importance of getting an education.

"Thinking about it again for my daughters. You know, it’s hard to get a job now if you don’t have some diploma. Don’t drop out of school for any reason because life is getting hard and you don’t get opportunities a lot and that happened to me," Rosas said.

Rosas' family was with him Wednesday night to celebrate.

Next, Rosas said he wants to go to college and eventually pursue a career as a medical assistant, a firefighter or a police officer with the Houston Police Department. Ultimately, Rosas said he wants to be able to serve his community.