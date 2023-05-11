Two teens and a juvenile were arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a car, officials say.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman said deputies responded to reports in the 23700 block of Maple View Drive about a crash scene involving a Dodge Challenger that had crashed and flipped over.

According to officials, the reporter said three men ran away from the scene of the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joe Lopez

Responding Constable Corporal was able to find them close by and detain them.

They were identified as a Davion Jones, Joe Lopez, and a male juvenile. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a gun.

Investigators later found out all three males had broken into a home in the 23000 block of Briarcreek Boulevard, taken the keys to the Dodge Challenger, and stolen it from the driveway.

Jones and Lopez were arrested and charged with Evading and Burglary of a Habitation. They are currently booked in Harris County Jail. Their bonds and court information have not been set at this time.

The juvenile was charged with Burglary of a Habitation and was released to his parents.