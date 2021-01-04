22-year-old woman with autism reported missing in Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old woman with autism who was reported missing in Houston.

Brandy Davis was last seen in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street around midnight Monday.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a red long sleeve shirt, a gray and black turtleneck and gray socks. She has a red medical bracelet on her wrist.

She is 4’10" tall, 94 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Davis is reportedly autistic, has Down syndrome and is non-verbal.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person Unit at (832)394-1840.

