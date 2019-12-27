2 killed; 4 injured in shooting in north Harris County

article

A shooting in the 8500 block of Berwyn left two people dead, and four others transported to area hospitals in varying conditions. Investigators say the shooting took place just before 10 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one person was shot in the buttocks and was transported to the Houston Northwest Medical Center.

The person in critical condition was shot in the head, according to deputies. Officials say the person in critical condition was transported to Ben Taub Hospital.