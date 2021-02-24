15 more Houston-area CVS Pharmacy locations to offer COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at 15 more CVS Pharmacy locations in the Houston area starting this week.

CVS Health says they will begin offering vaccines to eligible populations at 47 more CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, CVS Health announced that they were beginning vaccinations at dozens of locations across the state. These new sites bring the total statewide locations to nearly 100.

CVS Health says approximately 58,500 doses of vaccine are being made available for the 47 additional Texas sites through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Appointments for this allocation will start to become available for booking on Wednesday. Shots begin Thursday.

Vaccines are being administered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact Customer Service at (800) 746-7287. Visit CVS.com for vaccine eligibility information.

The company says they will continue to expand to other states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations as more supply becomes available through the federal program.