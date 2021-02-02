CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 70 Texas pharmacies

CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Texans at 70 CVS Pharmacy locations across the state next week.

The company says participating locations will begin to offer the vaccines on February 11, and appointments will be available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipments.

According to CVS Health, supply for the limited rollout in Texas will be about 38,000 total doses, sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program.

RELATED: Biden administration will start sending COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies next week

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations include some in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco. The company plans to expand to more locations as supply increases.

"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner," Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer with CVS Health, said in a news release. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic."

RELATED: Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in the Houston area

Advertisement

Those who wish to be vaccinated must meet state criteria and must register in advance. Walk-in appointments will not be provided.

Right now, frontline healthcare workers, those who are 65 and older, or those 16 and older with a serious medical condition are eligible to be vaccinated in Texas under the state’s rollout plan.

To be vaccinated, patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

The company says the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Texas is part of an initial 11 state rollout which includes about 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia. They says vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month.