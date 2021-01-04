Where and how to get COVID-19 vaccine in the Houston area

article

The COVID-19 vaccine is finally being distributed across the country and many in the greater Houston-area are wondering when and where it will be available to them.

Currently, in Texas, the vaccine is available to people who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B criteria. People can get their immunization at providers selected by the state like hospitals, community clinics, and long-term care facilities.

Some counties and cities are also offering pre-registration links for when vaccine allotments become available.

Below we go into more detail on who can get a vaccine and where they can go.

Who is Phase 1A?

First Tier

1. Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b. Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services c. Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials

2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

a. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state-supported living centers

b. Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

5. Residents of long-term care facilities

Second Tier

1. Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b. Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

c. Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

d. Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

5. Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:

a. Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

b. Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

Who is Phase 1B?

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid-organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Some southeast Texas counties and cities are still administering the vaccine to just health care workers, first responders, and long-term care facilities who fall under Phase 1A, while others have opened up to Phase1B. The City of Houston is one of those now offering it to those in Phase 1B.

The city opened its first public COVID-19 vaccine location over the weekend, located off Knight Road in South Houston.

The free COVID-19 shots were originally planned to be given to people who made appointments over the phone. However, the Houston Health Department quickly had to change its plan after being overwhelmed with calls and moved to include on-site registration.

Due to the overwhelming response, the city launched an online registration website on Monday. But by 3 p.m., clinic appointments were booked for the rest of the month and the department is not taking additional appointments at this time.

Fort Bend County opened up an online pre-registration tool and very quickly reached its capacity, even before receiving doses. Judge KP George says more than 5,000 people pre-registered.

Judge George tweeted Monday evening that the county had received 1,000 vaccines and was working to administer them.

Other cities and counties in southeast Texas are referring people to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map. People can see which facilities near them are offering the shot, along with details about their allotment of Moderna and Pfizer doses.

Beware of vaccine scams

Authorities say scammers are already pretending to have the COVID-19 vaccine and promising to immunize patients for a small fee. But, there should be no charge for the vaccine.

Vaccine providers, whether it be a doctor's office or hospital, will charge the federal government or a patient's insurance company. Providers cannot charge the person getting the vaccine.

City of Houston Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse says if the provider is not on Texas' COVID-19 vaccine providers map, don't go there.

And if you receive unsolicited calls, emails, or ads for the vaccine, they're likely scammers. The FBI of Houston says they aren't just after your money, they could be after your personal information. So, do not provide any of your personal information.

