It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 9, we surprised the Nguyen family. The couple is now retired but met and got married nine years ago while they were working at Walmart.

Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining furniture.

Walmart brought gifts for the family.

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.