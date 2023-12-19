Day 9: Surprising the Nguyen family
It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.
On Day 9, we surprised the Nguyen family. The couple is now retired but met and got married nine years ago while they were working at Walmart.
Day 9: Furniture for the Nguyen family
Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining furniture.
Walmart brought gifts for the family.
A retired couple in West Houston is facing challenging times this holiday season. Join Ruben Dominguez and our community partners as they answer the call for help.
Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.