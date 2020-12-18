12 Days of Christmas - Day 8 Santa Zavary
video

12 Days of Christmas - Day 8 Santa Zavary

Mrs. Rogers a local grandmother who's had a rough year, and turned to BakerRipley for assistance, Ruben Dominguez surprises Mrs. Rogers with a virtual visit with Sam Zavary of Exclusive Furniture, who brings a big bag of goodies for her home.

12 Days of Christmas Day 8 Christmas Cheer
video

12 Days of Christmas Day 8 Christmas Cheer

FOX 26 and BakerRipley along with Exclusive Furniture Walmart and Chick-fil-a are bringing Christmas cheer to Houston area families in need. Today Ruben talks with Yesseca Musquiz about the senior programs at BakerRipley.

12 Days of Christmas - Day 7
video

12 Days of Christmas - Day 7

Ruben Dominguez meets Ms. Harris and family who are Hurricane Harvey survivors who just got their house rebuilt and Sam Zavary is giving them new furniture to help fill their home

12 Days of Christmas - Day 6
video

12 Days of Christmas - Day 6

Cimberli Darrough, Sr. Director Head Start at BakerRipley tells Ruben Dominguez about some of the programs available from BakerRipley for the Houston community,