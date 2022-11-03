10th annual Houston Palestinian Festival to be held in Sugar Land this weekend

Not too many people know the rich Palestine's rich cultural history, but Houstonians will get a chance to learn all about it this weekend!

The Palestinian American Cultural Center in Houston will be hosting the 10th annual Palestinian Festival in Sugar Land for two days on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday 6.

Attendees will be able to experience live music, folkloric dance known as dabke, and enjoy delicious middle eastern cuisine. Those with children will enjoy carnival games, as well as a cultural and art museum.

(Photo courtesy of Ammar Selo with Ammar Selo Photography)

Houston's Palestinian Festival is arguably the largest and longest running festival dedicated to Palestine in the United States. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a brief pause to the festivities, which usually were held in downtown Houston.

This year's however, will be bigger than ever as they've moved the event to The Crown Festival Park on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land. Director Mohammed Nablusi tells FOX 26 this was arrangement was made because in previous years, they would often go over capacity.

(Photo courtesy of Ammar Selo with Ammar Selo Photography)

Saturday's event will be held from 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. while Sunday's will be from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door, but can also be purchased online, for a little cheaper and will secure your place at the festival, as once they reach capacity, no more tickets will be sold at the door.

To learn more and get tickets to the 10th Annual Houston Palestinian Festival, visit their website.