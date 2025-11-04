article

The Brief Texas voters are on track to allow additional homestead tax breaks for surviving spouses of U.S. veterans whose death was related to their service. According to the fiscal note on the bill, around 3,000 surviving spouses would be eligible.



Surviving spouses of Texas veterans that died from a service-connected illness approved a larger break on their homestead exemption.

Texas voters were asked to vote on Proposition 7 on Tuesday, which would give property tax breaks on homes to spouses of U.S. veterans who have not remarried. The federal government would have to determine whether the veteran died in connection with their service.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected."

According to the bill's financial report, around 3,000 surviving spouses in the state would qualify for the exemption.

Live results: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

See live election results as they come in below.

More election results

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.